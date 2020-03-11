NEW ALBANY — Café 157 and Chestnuts and Pearls Gallery, located at 157 E. Main St., New Albany, has announced the opening reception for “It’s all about the Animals,” a collection of works by local professional artist to bring light and understanding to the animals we share the planet with. This is an “interactive exhibit” in that each artist will be making a statement about animals as well as the gallery itself. The opening reception is 5 to 7:30 p.m. on April 3.
Exhibiting artist are: Sharon and Jessica Bussert-photography; Fred Bremer-photography; Kathy Dalton-oil paintings; Jada Lynn Dixon-small sculptor; Grayson Engleman-acrylic paintings; Cathy Ann Hillegas-watercolor; Brianna Jacobi-mixed media; Paula Martin-photography; Derek Phillips-acrylic painting; Joseph Rochner-oil and acrylic paintings; Laurie Slusser-watercolors; Michele Strotman-mixed media paintings
The reception is free and the public is invited to attend. There will be appetizers plus a cash bar. The show will run April 1-May 14.
