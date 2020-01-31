Blood Donations

MORE INFORMATION: The Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross, blood donation

WHERE: Red Cross Center, 1805 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-8416

Senior Bingo

MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo

WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

Line Dance Lessons

MORE INFORMATION: Line Dance lessons by Sparkles & Spurs

WHERE: VFW Post 1693, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany

WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: $2 per person

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-4039

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

MORE INFORMATION: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

WHERE: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville (Hallway 1 North)

WHEN: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-635-6142

Senior Citizens Bunco

MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bunco, pot luck style

WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Senior Citizens Bingo

MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo

WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Book Buddies

MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second graders

WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown

WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337

Parent Education and Support Class

MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class

WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville

WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229

Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.

MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities

WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234

Sellersburg Senior Citizens

MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering

WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center

Music Group Senior Moments

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown

• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-4385

Big Wig Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center Big Wig Bingo

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

FEBRUARY 5

