Blood Donations
• MORE INFORMATION: The Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross, blood donation
• WHERE: Red Cross Center, 1805 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-8416
Senior Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo
• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
Line Dance Lessons
• MORE INFORMATION: Line Dance lessons by Sparkles & Spurs
• WHERE: VFW Post 1693, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: $2 per person
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-4039
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
• MORE INFORMATION: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
• WHERE: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville (Hallway 1 North)
• WHEN: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-635-6142
Senior Citizens Bunco
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bunco, pot luck style
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Book Buddies
• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second graders
• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown
• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337
Parent Education and Support Class
• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class
• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229
Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.
• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
Music Group Senior Moments
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-4385
Big Wig Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center Big Wig Bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
FEBRUARY 5
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Book Buddies
• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second graders
• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown
• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337
Parent Education and Support Class
• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class
• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229
Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.
• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.