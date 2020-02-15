Winter Farmers Market
• MORE INFORMATION: New Albany Farmers Market, sponsored by Develop New Albany
• WHERE: Corner of Bank and Market streets in downtown New Albany
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Prices on items vary
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-941-0018
Winter Farmers Market
• MORE INFORMATION: Winter Farmers Market
• WHERE: First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Items being sold by local farmers include baked good, tomatoes grown in greenhouse and some late season produce, plus poultry, honey and jellies
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-0301
Book Sale
• MORE INFORMATION: The Friends of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library have a book sale
• WHERE: New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Prices vary. Open to the public
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-944-8464
Family Anonymous
• MORE INFORMATION: Family Anonymous, for persons suffering from a loved ones addition to drugs, alcohol or has behavioral problems
• WHERE: Sacred Cross Church in Pruess Place off Highway 150, Floyd Knobs, (copper roof building) in the church basement
• WHEN: 6 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: All welcome
Boeing, Boeing
• MORE INFORMATION: Derby Dinner Playhouse presents Boeing, Boeing. a Broadway comedy
• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville
• WHEN: Final performance. Doors open at 6 p.m. for evening performances and 11:45 for Matinee
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Single ticket prices range from $39 to $48 per ticket, depending upon day. (Sunday-Thursday evening, $44, Friday evening, $45, Saturday evening, $48, Sunday matinee, $40, Wednesday matinee, $39)
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281
Blood Donations
• MORE INFORMATION: The Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross, blood donation
• WHERE: Red Cross Center, 1805 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-8416
Senior Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo
• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
Line Dance Lessons
• MORE INFORMATION: Line Dance lessons by Sparkles & Spurs
• WHERE: VFW Post 1693, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: $2 per person
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-4039
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
• MORE INFORMATION: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
• WHERE: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville (Hallway 1 North)
• WHEN: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-635-6142
Music Group Senior Moments
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-4385
Support Group for Stuttering
• MORE INFORMATION: Support Group for stuttering
• WHERE: West Maple Street Baptist Church, 401 W. Maple St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-9066
Saturday Night Fever
• MORE INFORMATION: Derby Dinner Playhouse presents “Saturday Night Fever,” featuring some of the Bee Gees greatest hits
• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville
• WHEN: Through March 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. for evening performances and 11:45 a.m. for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinee
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Single ticket prices range from $39 to $48 per ticket, depending upon day. (Sunday-Thursday evening, $44, Friday evening, $45, Saturday evening, $48, Sunday matinee, $40, Wednesday matinee, $39)
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Book Buddies
• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second graders
• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown
• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337
Parent Education and Support Class
• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class
• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229
Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.
• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234
