Winter Farmers Market

• MORE INFORMATION: New Albany Farmers Market, sponsored by Develop New Albany

• WHERE: Corner of Bank and Market streets in downtown New Albany

• WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Prices on items vary

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-941-0018

• MORE INFORMATION: Winter Farmers Market

• WHERE: First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Items being sold by local farmers include baked good, tomatoes grown in greenhouse and some late season produce, plus poultry, honey and jellies

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-0301

Book Sale

• MORE INFORMATION: The Friends of the New Albany-Floyd County Public Library have a book sale

• WHERE: New Albany-Floyd County Public Library, 180 W. Spring St., New Albany

• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Prices vary. Open to the public

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-944-8464

Family Anonymous

• MORE INFORMATION: Family Anonymous, for persons suffering from a loved ones addition to drugs, alcohol or has behavioral problems

• WHERE: Sacred Cross Church in Pruess Place off Highway 150, Floyd Knobs, (copper roof building) in the church basement

• WHEN: 6 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: All welcome

Boeing, Boeing

• MORE INFORMATION: Derby Dinner Playhouse presents Boeing, Boeing. a Broadway comedy

• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville

• WHEN: Final performance. Doors open at 6 p.m. for evening performances and 11:45 for Matinee

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Single ticket prices range from $39 to $48 per ticket, depending upon day. (Sunday-Thursday evening, $44, Friday evening, $45, Saturday evening, $48, Sunday matinee, $40, Wednesday matinee, $39)

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281

Blood Donations

• MORE INFORMATION: The Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross, blood donation

• WHERE: Red Cross Center, 1805 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-8416

Senior Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo

• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

Line Dance Lessons

• MORE INFORMATION: Line Dance lessons by Sparkles & Spurs

• WHERE: VFW Post 1693, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany

• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: $2 per person

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-4039

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

• MORE INFORMATION: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

• WHERE: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville (Hallway 1 North)

• WHEN: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-635-6142

Brown Bag Luncheon and Movie

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center brown bag luncheon and movie

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Southern IN Quilt Guild

• MORE INFORMATION: Southern IN Quilt Guild is for people who quilt or wish to learn the art of quilting

• WHERE: St. Paul Episcopal Carriage House, 312 E. Market St., New Albany

• WHEN: 10 a.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Very reasonable membership fee to join

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-7119

Music Group Senior Moments

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown

• WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-4385

Support Group for Stuttering

• MORE INFORMATION: Support Group for stuttering

• WHERE: West Maple Street Baptist Church, 401 W. Maple St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-9066

Saturday Night Fever

• MORE INFORMATION: Derby Dinner Playhouse presents “Saturday Night Fever,” featuring some of the Bee Gees greatest hits

• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville

• WHEN: Through March 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. for evening performances and 11:45 a.m. for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinee

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Single ticket prices range from $39 to $48 per ticket, depending upon day. (Sunday-Thursday evening, $44, Friday evening, $45, Saturday evening, $48, Sunday matinee, $40, Wednesday matinee, $39)

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281

Senior Citizens Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Book Buddies

• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second graders

• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown

• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337

Parent Education and Support Class

• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class

• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229

Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.

• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown

• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234

