Clarksville Little Theatre “Prelude To A Kiss”
• MORE INFORMATION: Clarksville Little Theatre will present “Prelude To A Kiss”
• WHERE: Clarksville Little Theatre, 301 E. Montgomery Ave., Clarksville
• WHEN: 8 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Adults, $18, seniors, (ages 60 plus) $15, teens, (ages 13-19) $15, children (ages 6-12) $10 (Children under 6, who can sit on a lap do not require a separate seat)
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-6522
Fish Fry
• MORE INFORMATION: Knights of Columbus will sponsor a fish fry
• WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany
• WHEN: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Menu listed
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-944-0891
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
• MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly TOPS IN 1204 of New Albany
• WHERE: Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, Charlestown Road, New Albany
• WHEN: 9 a.m. (weigh in starts at 8:45 a.m.
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-889-3513
Game Day
• MORE INFORMATION: The Jeffersonville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Game Day for seniors
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Senior Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo
• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
Family Recovery Support Group
• MORE INFORMATION: Family Recovery Support Group for family members and friends affected by a loved one’s substance use disorder/addiction
• WHERE: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 321 E. Market St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-724-2686
Book Sale
• MORE INFORMATION: Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, book sale
• WHERE: Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Books, VHS tapes, cassettes, records, magazines and paperbacks priced to sell
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-285-5630
A Year With Frog and Toad
• MORE: A Broadway hit based on Arnold Lebel’s well loved books, this whimsical show follows two great friends, cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad, through four fun filled seasons
• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville
• WHEN: Saturdays, 9 a.m. and noon through March 28
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Breakfast, $17, lunch, $22
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281
Super Saturday Super Hero Kick Off
• MORE: Super Saturday Super Hero Kick-off
• WHERE: City Square, 202 E. Market St., New Albany
• WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-941-0018
Winter Farmers Market
• MORE INFORMATION: New Albany Farmers Market, sponsored by Develop New Albany
• WHERE: Corner of Bank and Market streets in downtown New Albany
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Prices on items vary
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-941-0018
Winter Farmers Market
• MORE INFORMATION: Winter Farmers Market
• WHERE: First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Items being sold by local farmers include baked good, tomatoes grown in greenhouse and some late season produce, plus poultry, honey and jellies
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-0301
Falls of the Ohio Archaeological Society
• MORE INFORMATION: Falls of the Ohio Archaeological Society monthly meeting
• WHERE: Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Program free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-280-9970 or visit falls-society.org
Sellersburg American Legion Luncheon
• MORE: Sellersburg American Legion luncheon
• WHERE: Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St.
• WHEN: 12 noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: $ 8
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-246-4064
Family Anonymous
• MORE INFORMATION: Family Anonymous, for persons suffering from a loved ones addition to drugs, alcohol or has behavioral problems
• WHERE: Sacred Cross Church in Pruess Place off U.S. 150, Floyd Knobs, (copper roof building) in the church basement
• WHEN: 6 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: All welcome
• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
