Clarksville Little Theatre “Prelude To A Kiss”

MORE INFORMATION: Clarksville Little Theatre will present “Prelude To A Kiss”

WHERE: Clarksville Little Theatre, 301 E. Montgomery Ave., Clarksville

WHEN: 8 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Adults, $18, seniors, (ages 60 plus) $15, teens, (ages 13-19) $15, children (ages 6-12) $10 (Children under 6, who can sit on a lap do not require a separate seat)

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-6522

Fish Fry

MORE INFORMATION: Knights of Columbus will sponsor a fish fry

WHERE: Knights of Columbus, 809 E. Main St., New Albany

WHEN: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Menu listed

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-944-0891

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly TOPS IN 1204 of New Albany

WHERE: Jacobs Chapel United Methodist Church, Charlestown Road, New Albany

WHEN: 9 a.m. (weigh in starts at 8:45 a.m.

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-889-3513

Game Day

MORE INFORMATION: The Jeffersonville Parks and Recreation Department is hosting Game Day for seniors

WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Senior Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo

WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

Family Recovery Support Group

• MORE INFORMATION: Family Recovery Support Group for family members and friends affected by a loved one’s substance use disorder/addiction

WHERE: St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 321 E. Market St., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 6:30 to 8 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-724-2686

Book Sale

MORE INFORMATION: Friends of the Jeffersonville Township Public Library, book sale

WHERE: Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Avenue

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Books, VHS tapes, cassettes, records, magazines and paperbacks priced to sell

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-285-5630

A Year With Frog and Toad

• MORE: A Broadway hit based on Arnold Lebel’s well loved books, this whimsical show follows two great friends, cheerful Frog and the rather grumpy Toad, through four fun filled seasons

WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville

• WHEN: Saturdays, 9 a.m. and noon through March 28

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Breakfast, $17, lunch, $22

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281

Super Saturday Super Hero Kick Off

• MORE: Super Saturday Super Hero Kick-off

• WHERE: City Square, 202 E. Market St., New Albany

• WHEN: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-941-0018

Winter Farmers Market

• MORE INFORMATION: New Albany Farmers Market, sponsored by Develop New Albany

• WHERE: Corner of Bank and Market streets in downtown New Albany

WHEN: 10 a.m. to noon

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Prices on items vary

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-941-0018

Winter Farmers Market

MORE INFORMATION: Winter Farmers Market

WHERE: First Presbyterian Church gymnasium, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 9 a.m. to noon

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Items being sold by local farmers include baked good, tomatoes grown in greenhouse and some late season produce, plus poultry, honey and jellies

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-0301

Falls of the Ohio Archaeological Society

MORE INFORMATION: Falls of the Ohio Archaeological Society monthly meeting

• WHERE: Clark County Museum, 725 Michigan Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 2 to 4 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Program free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-280-9970 or visit falls-society.org

Sellersburg American Legion Luncheon

MORE: Sellersburg American Legion luncheon

• WHERE: Sellersburg American Legion, 412 N. New Albany St.

• WHEN: 12 noon to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: $ 8

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-246-4064

Family Anonymous

• MORE INFORMATION: Family Anonymous, for persons suffering from a loved ones addition to drugs, alcohol or has behavioral problems

• WHERE: Sacred Cross Church in Pruess Place off U.S. 150, Floyd Knobs, (copper roof building) in the church basement

• WHEN: 6 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: All welcome

Sellersburg Senior Citizens

MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering

WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center

