MARCH 9

Blood Donations

• MORE INFORMATION: The Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross, blood donation

• WHERE: Red Cross Center, 1805 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-8416

Senior Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo

• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

Line Dance Lessons

• MORE INFORMATION: Line Dance lessons by Sparkles & Spurs

• WHERE: VFW Post 1693, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany

• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: $2 per person

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-4039

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

• MORE INFORMATION: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

• WHERE: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville (Hallway 1 North)

• WHEN: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-635-6142

Birthday Social

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center birthday social

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

MARCH 10

Henryville American Legion

• MORE INFORMATION: Henryville American Legion Post 105 monthly meeting

• WHERE: Henryville Community Building

• WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Open to any veteran with wartime service and an honorable discharge

Brown Bag Luncheon and Movie

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center brown bag luncheon and movie

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Southern IN Quilt Guild

• MORE INFORMATION: Southern IN Quilt Guild is for people who quilt or wish to learn the art of quilting

• WHERE: St. Paul Episcopal Carriage House, 312 E. Market St., New Albany

• WHEN: 10 a.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Very reasonable membership fee to join

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-7119

Clark County Republican Women

• MORE INFORMATION: Clark County Republican Women meeting

• WHERE: 1517 Broadway, Clarksville

• WHEN: 7 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Meeting is free, however, yearly membership dues are required

• REGISTER: More information, call 260-318-2959

Music Group Senior Moments

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown

• WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m.

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-639-3734

MARCH 11

Senior Citizens Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Book Buddies

• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second-graders

• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown

• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337

Parent Education and Support Class

• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class

• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229

Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.

• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown

• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234

Sellersburg Senior Citizens

• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering

• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg

• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center

Knob and Valley Audubon Society

• MORE INFORMATION: Knob and Valley Audubon Society meeting

• WHERE: Lapping Park Endris Lodge, 2404 Green Tree North, Clarksville

• WHEN: 7 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-893-5172

Libertarian Party

• MORE INFORMATION: Libertarian Party meeting

• WHERE: Kingfish Restaurant, 601 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 7 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Meeting is free

MARCH 12

Senior Citizens Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo

• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

• MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, New Albany Chapter 20

• WHERE: Silver Street United Methodist Church, 413 Silver St., New Albany

• WHEN: 11:30 a.m.

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-246-8102

Senior Bingo

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo

• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

Sellersburg Senior Citizens

• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering

• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg

• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center

