MARCH 9
Blood Donations
• MORE INFORMATION: The Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross, blood donation
• WHERE: Red Cross Center, 1805 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-8416
Senior Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo
• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
Line Dance Lessons
• MORE INFORMATION: Line Dance lessons by Sparkles & Spurs
• WHERE: VFW Post 1693, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: $2 per person
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-4039
Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
• MORE INFORMATION: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance
• WHERE: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville (Hallway 1 North)
• WHEN: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-635-6142
Birthday Social
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center birthday social
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
MARCH 10
Henryville American Legion
• MORE INFORMATION: Henryville American Legion Post 105 monthly meeting
• WHERE: Henryville Community Building
• WHEN: 6:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Open to any veteran with wartime service and an honorable discharge
Brown Bag Luncheon and Movie
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center brown bag luncheon and movie
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Southern IN Quilt Guild
• MORE INFORMATION: Southern IN Quilt Guild is for people who quilt or wish to learn the art of quilting
• WHERE: St. Paul Episcopal Carriage House, 312 E. Market St., New Albany
• WHEN: 10 a.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Very reasonable membership fee to join
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-7119
Clark County Republican Women
• MORE INFORMATION: Clark County Republican Women meeting
• WHERE: 1517 Broadway, Clarksville
• WHEN: 7 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Meeting is free, however, yearly membership dues are required
• REGISTER: More information, call 260-318-2959
Music Group Senior Moments
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m.
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-639-3734
MARCH 11
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Book Buddies
• MORE INFORMATION: The Charlestown-Clark County Public Library Book Buddies, a storyhour for kindergarten through second-graders
• WHERE: Charlestown Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown
• WHEN: 4 to 4:45 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-3337
Parent Education and Support Class
• MORE INFORMATION: Parent Education and Support Class
• WHERE: Clark County Youth Shelter and Family Services, Inc., 118 E. Chestnut St. Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-5229
Charlestown Senior Citizens, Inc.
• MORE INFORMATION: Charlestown Senior Citizens activities
• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water St., Charlestown
• WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-5234
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
Knob and Valley Audubon Society
• MORE INFORMATION: Knob and Valley Audubon Society meeting
• WHERE: Lapping Park Endris Lodge, 2404 Green Tree North, Clarksville
• WHEN: 7 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-893-5172
Libertarian Party
• MORE INFORMATION: Libertarian Party meeting
• WHERE: Kingfish Restaurant, 601 W. Riverside Drive, Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 7 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Meeting is free
MARCH 12
Senior Citizens Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center is hosting bingo
• WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: Noon to 2 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356
Take Off Pounds Sensibly
• MORE INFORMATION: Take Off Pounds Sensibly, New Albany Chapter 20
• WHERE: Silver Street United Methodist Church, 413 Silver St., New Albany
• WHEN: 11:30 a.m.
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-246-8102
Senior Bingo
• MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo
• WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville
• WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
Sellersburg Senior Citizens
• MORE INFORMATION: Sellersburg Senior Citizens gathering
• WHERE: Sellersburg Senior Citizens Center, 400 N. Indiana Ave., Sellersburg
• WHEN: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free
• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, visit Senior Citizen Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.