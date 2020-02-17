Blood Donations

MORE INFORMATION: The Clark County Chapter of the American Red Cross, blood donation

WHERE: Red Cross Center, 1805 E. Eighth St., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 1 to 6 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-8416

Line Dance Lessons

MORE INFORMATION: Line Dance lessons by Sparkles & Spurs

WHERE: VFW Post 1693, 1919 Grant Line Road, New Albany

WHEN: 6 to 7:30 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: $2 per person

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-4039

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

MORE INFORMATION: Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance

WHERE: Clark Memorial Hospital, 1220 Missouri Ave., Jeffersonville (Hallway 1 North)

WHEN: 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 502-635-6142

Senior Bingo

MORE INFORMATION: Senior bingo

WHERE: Claysburg Towers, 1306 Wall St., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 3 to 5 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

Henryville American Legion

MORE INFORMATION: Henryville American Legion Post 105 monthly meeting

WHERE: Henryville Community Building

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Open to any veteran with wartime service and an honorable discharge

Brown Bag Luncheon and Movie

MORE INFORMATION: Ken Ellis Center brown bag luncheon and movie

WHERE: Ken Ellis Center, 1425 Bates-Bowyer Ave., Jeffersonville

WHEN: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-283-7356

Southern IN Quilt Guild

• MORE INFORMATION: Southern IN Quilt Guild is for people who quilt or wish to learn the art of quilting

• WHERE: St. Paul Episcopal Carriage House, 312 E. Market St., New Albany

• WHEN: 10 a.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Very reasonable membership fee to join

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-945-7119

FEBRUARY 18

Music Group Senior Moments

• MORE INFORMATION: Senior Moments

• WHERE: Arts and Enrichment Center, 999 Water Street, Charlestown

• WHEN: 1 to 3 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-256-4385

Support Group for Stuttering

• MORE INFORMATION: Support Group for stuttering

• WHERE: West Maple Street Baptist Church, 401 W. Maple St., Jeffersonville

• WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Free

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-284-9066

FEBRUARY 19

Saturday Night Fever

• MORE INFORMATION: Derby Dinner Playhouse presents Saturday Night Fever, featuring some of the Bee Gees greatest hits

• WHERE: Derby Dinner Playhouse, 525 Marriott Drive, Clarksville

• WHEN: Through March 29. Doors open at 6 p.m. for evening performances and 11:45 a.m. for Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday Matinee

• COST/MEMBERSHIP: Single ticket prices range from $39 to $48 per ticket, depending upon day. (Sunday-Thursday evening, $44, Friday evening, $45, Saturday evening, $48, Sunday matinee, $40, Wednesday matinee, $39)

• DEADLINE/REGISTER: More information, call 812-288-8281

