SOUTHERN INDIANA — The collaborative partners in Southern Indiana are inviting all high school students in grades 9-12 who attend school in Clark, Floyd or Harrison counties to participate in the first-ever Regional High School Art Show. Through participation, students will be able to have their work recognized through scholarships and through public display in the region.
This program will contain three-county shows culminating in a final show/competition at the NoCo Arts Center in Jeffersonville. The deadline to submit to the program is Jan. 14, 2022. Seven students from each of the county shows will be chosen to be sent to the final round of competition.
Awards Given at Each County Show
• 9th Grade Winner
• 10th Grade Winner
• 11th Grade Winner
• 12th Grade Winner
• Most Creative
• Best Demonstration of Technical Skill
• Best in Show (Best in show carries with it a 500-dollar scholarship)
Out of the twenty-one county awardees, three students will be recognized during the final show and will receive scholarship money based on the following prize structure.
• First place ($2,500 scholarship)
• Second place ($1,500 scholarship)
• Third place ($1,000 scholarship)
The three-county shows will be hosted and juried by a local organization in that county. The county shows will be shown sequentially to allow for community members to experience all three shows.
Floyd: Mary Anderson Center
Show On Display: Feb. 1-28
Clark: Ivy Tech Community College
Show On Display: March 1-31
Harrison: Harrison County Library
Show On Display: April 1-30
Finalist Show: NoCo Arts Center
Show on Display: May 9-20
Finalist Ceremony/Reception: May 20 6 p.m.
All media are accepted for this competition, but all submissions should reference/comment/support the theme of “Repurposed Shape.” Students are encouraged to interpret the theme in a broad and creative fashion.
For more information, email brian@myexitone.com.
