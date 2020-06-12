NEW ALBANY — It helped launch the career of a Major League Baseball Hall of Fame player, provided a gymnasium for local basketball teams at a time when such space was scarce, and served as the base for a group of men who valued community spirit.
A century ago today, the Calumet Club moved into its new headquarters at 1614 E. Spring St. Considered a prestigious organization that reached a membership of about 800 at its peak, men paid about $1.50 a month to be part of the social and athletic club.
Though members of the Calumet Club may have been considered wealthy, there was more to the organization than money. It was an athletic and social club that was marked for its involvement in philanthropy.
“You weren’t just accepted because you had money,” said Mark Bliss, son of the late Richard Bliss, who purchased the building in 2000 and is credited with saving a historic structure that had fallen into disrepair.
In 1917, a deadly cyclone devastated New Albany. Reports from the time stated that men wearing purple and white sweaters — the trademark of the Calumet Club — were on the scene aiding those in need at a time when the National Guard was locking down the city over concerns about looting.
“The men of the Calumet Club were very influential citizens, but very philanthropic too,” said Floyd County historian Dave Barksdale.
Sports were a big part of the club. They had baseball, basketball and football teams. The third-floor gymnasium was a rarity at the time, and over the years, local churches and schools used it for basketball games.
Richard Bliss’ widow, Mary Pat Bliss, used to watch games from the stands as a teenager. She remembers how special it was to climb the stairs and behold the gym.
The Calumet Club is now primarily used as a wedding venue and event space. The third-floor gymnasium was transformed by the Bliss family into a beautiful reception room, and is considered the masterpiece of the building.
Mary Pat Bliss still gets that feeling of wonderment.
“When I enter this room, I just say, ‘Oh, wow’,” she said Thursday as the staff of the Calumet Club prepared for an upcoming event.
The club lasted about 20 years after being established in 1911. Some of its members are well-known far beyond New Albany.
Billy Herman a Hall of Fame infielder who broke into the major leagues with the Chicago Cubs in 1931, was a member of the club’s baseball team.
The namesake of Purdue University’s basketball arena, Guy Mackey, was also a member of the Calumet Club.
But a downturn in the national economy hit the club hard.
“The Great Depression hit, and that’s when they lost it,” Mark Bliss said.
The U.S. government took possession of the building in the 1930s, and it housed the National Guard Armory. A world map still adorns the wall of what was the General’s Room. It’s now used as the Groom’s Room, and includes a pool table and other features for the enjoyment of the husband-to-be and his groomsmen on his wedding day.
The building later became home to the Amalgamated Clothing Workers of America Union. As the union’s membership declined, so did the structure.
Located adjacent to Bliss Travel, Richard Bliss tried to purchase the Calumet Club three times before the former owners finally conceded and sold the building in 2000.
Mark Bliss said his father was so excited to have the opportunity to buy the building that he didn’t even consult his wife before making the deal.
“He really wanted it that bad. He was willing to suffer the consequences of not talking to her,” he said with a smile.
Mary Pat Bliss has a slightly different version of the story. She said she actually received the call at Bliss Travel that the building owners were finally ready to sell the property. She joked that she almost didn’t tell her husband about it because she knew how worked up he would be about the prospect.
The family put in countless hours of work to restore the structure, spending nearly $1 million over a decade on various repairs, upgrades and construction projects that stretched through 2010.
Richard Bliss died in 2012, but he got to fulfill his dream of owning the Calumet Club and restoring it into a charming centerpiece of the East Spring Street and Vincennes Street corridor.
“The main reason was to save a beautiful building because of its history and to give back to the community,” Mark Bliss said of his parents’ intentions for buying and restoring the Calumet Club.
Clayton Bliss said nobody loved the Calumet Club building more than his grandfather. He serves as manager of the club, and knows its history intimately. He values the tradition and wants to preserve the building’s legacy for years to come.
“It’s just a real privilege to be able to work with your family,” Clayton Bliss said.
Not only is the Calumet Club a landmark representing New Albany’s history, but it’s also an important anchor for the city’s future. With a renewed focus on improving the uptown area of New Albany, Barksdale said the Calumet Club stands out because of its beauty and its popularity as a venue for events.
“It brings a lot of people to that part of the city,” he said.
