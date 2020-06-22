Camp Quality Again
Obituaries
Joy Kay Hathaway Sublett, 66, Henryville, passed Friday, June 19. Visitation Wednesday, 1 to 3 p.m. with funeral 3 p.m., Adams Family Funeral Home & Crematory, Henryville. www.AdamsFuneralHomeonline.com
Celebration of Life, 3 p.m. Wednesday June 24, at Oak Street Chapel of Naville & Seabrook. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday before the service. www.nsfuneralhomes.com
Melvin Howard "Mike" Knowland, 63, died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Clark Memorial Hospital. He was born in Jeffersonville, and was a self-employed mechanic. He was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Howard Knowland Sr., and a sister Vickie Donahoe.. Survivors include his mother, June Cru…
