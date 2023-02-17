The American Cancer Society is asking for a $2 tax increase per pack of cigarettes in Indiana.
The ACS held a luncheon on Thursday at the Indiana Statehouse for the annual Cancer Advocacy Day. Speakers at the event included cancer survivors, advocates and volunteers.
Although the group’s main objective was to accomplish the $2 tax increase, which speakers said would generate over $370 million for the state, it also asked for a parallel tax on all other tobacco products, an increase in funding for tobacco prevention and treatment, and an increase in funding for cancer research.
Cancer survivor, volunteer, and tobacco treatment specialist Andrea Bauer said 70% of Hoosiers who smoke want to quit but may need help.
“As a tobacco treatment specialist, I’ve learned that we need more of us and we need to ensure that everyone has access to products to help them quit. The majority of tobacco users want to quit but don’t know how or where to start,” Bauer said.
“Many have not been successful, so they chalked it up to ‘quitting is never going to happen.’ Tobacco treatment specialists provide help with the how and the where to begin the journey to end tobacco use and are therefore a critical resource for those wanting to quit, as well as medical providers..”
Cancer survivor Jeff Slinker spoke as well.
“We need more money for cancer research because cancer, like life, is not fair,” he said.
