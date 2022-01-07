2022 PRIMARY CANDIDATES
As filing is underway for the May Indiana primary, candidates may submit one news release for free publication to the News and Tribune after they have officially filed in either Clark or Floyd counties. We will publish these news releases as space permits over the coming weeks. We reserve the right to edit any news release for length/accuracy. News releases may be submitted via email to daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com, or newsroom@newsandtribune.com. Candidates should include a headshot in the news release and keep length to 400 words or less.
These news releases will be separate from our April election candidates tab and any preview stories we write.