Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus recently held a fish fry to benefit the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The Knights raised over $3,300 selling their fish, seafood and homemade desserts. From left are Financial Secretary Matt Lincoln; Past Grand Knight Gary Robinson and his daughter, Lindsey; Grand Knight Tom Waters, and David Haddock, President of MS Midwest Region.
Cardinal Ritter Council fish fry to fight MS
