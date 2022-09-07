Cardinal Ritter Council

From left are Financial Secretary Matt Lincoln; Past Grand Knight Gary Robinson and his daughter, Lindsey; Grand Knight Tom Waters, and David Haddock, President of MS Midwest Region.

 Submitted photo

Cardinal Ritter Council 1221 Knights of Columbus recently held a fish fry to benefit the fight against Multiple Sclerosis (MS). The Knights raised over $3,300 selling their fish, seafood and homemade desserts. From left are Financial Secretary Matt Lincoln; Past Grand Knight Gary Robinson and his daughter, Lindsey; Grand Knight Tom Waters, and David Haddock, President of MS Midwest Region.

Tags

Trending Video