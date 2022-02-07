The News and Tribune is currently hiring mailroom inserter for packing and distributing preprints and newspapers. Evening hours that work well for students, retirees and anyone else looking to supplement their income. Must be at least 18 years old to be considered. Apply at 221 Spring Street Jeffersonville, IN., call 812-206-2120 or email bill.hanson@newsandtribune.com.

