The News and Tribune is currently hiring mailroom inserter for packing and distributing preprints and newspapers. Evening hours that work well for students, retirees and anyone else looking to supplement their income. Must be at least 18 years old to be considered. Apply at 221 Spring Street Jeffersonville, IN., call 812-206-2120 or email bill.hanson@newsandtribune.com.
Mailroom assistant
Artist and Naturalist Mike Gibson is teaching art classes at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center this February and March. More details can be found here.
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Barry Steven Dupree, 73, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on February 4, 2022 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main Street, Jeffersonville, IN, with burial to follow at New Chapel Cemetery. Visita…
Funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home. Visitation is 11 - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, and after 10 a.m. Sunday.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged after two shot at Jeffersonville bar
- Riverview Tower demolition planned for summer
- Apartment complex gets another green light from Clarksville council
- Vote now for the January Baptist Health Athlete of the Month
- New Albany officer dead in apparent murder-suicide
- Chief says NAPD officer in murder-suicide had no reprimands while with department
- Southern Indiana veteran finds healing through art, nature
- Man arrested following pursuit in Clark County
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Dragons haven't missed a beat
- BOYS' BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Northern leads Dragons over Cubs
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.