The News and Tribune is searching for a mailroom supervisor. This position requires staff management, record-keeping, strong organizational and process management skills. It is a 30-35 hour-per-week nightshift position with benefits. If interested or know of someone who may be, email your resume to: bill.hanson@newsandtribune.com.
Artist and Naturalist Mike Gibson is teaching art classes at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center this February and March. More details can be found here.
Barry Steven Dupree, 73, of Jeffersonville, IN passed away on February 4, 2022 surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 10, 2022 at Legacy Funeral Center, 921 Main Street, Jeffersonville, IN, with burial to follow at New Chapel Cemetery. Visita…
Funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, Beanblossom-Cesar Funeral Home. Visitation is 11 - 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Saturday, and after 10 a.m. Sunday.
