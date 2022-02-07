The News and Tribune in Jeffersonville, Ind. is looking for a full-time Press Operator to assist with daily production on our Goss Urbanite press. The work includes preparing the press for production, operating the press or any of its components, cleaning the press and the pressroom, maintaining the mechanical readiness of the press, and other duties as assigned.
Requirements:
Experience in web offset printing is desirable, although production experience of any kind may be helpful. Mechanical ability and familiarity with computers is preferred. Candidates should have the ability to adapt to change, prioritize work, handle multiple tasks, remain flexible and interact with people while demonstrating patience.
This position is full-time night shift work Monday through Friday and may include some holidays.
Submit resume, salary requirements and cover letter to: Press Operator c/o Bill Hanson, 221 Spring Street, Jeffersonville, Ind. 47130 or email bill.hanson@newsandtribune.com.
The News and Tribune is a CNHI newspaper. Based in Montgomery, Alabama, CNHI is a leading publisher of local news and information. Its newspapers, websites and specialty publications serve communities in 23 states.