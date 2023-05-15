The Carnegie Center for Art & History at 201 East Spring Street, New Albany, is offering several arts-centered activities and programs the week of May 22.
On Tuesday, May 23 The Carnegie Center will host a new Drop-In Drawing program from 4:30 to 6:30, where patrons of all ages are invited to freely explore the galleries while sharing in self-guided group sketching.
On Thursday, May 25, families can enjoy the returning Family Tours series from 5 to 5:30 p.m. guiding visitors through the current exhibition. Following the Family Tour on the 25th, the Carnegie Center is also launching an Open Studio series from 5:30 to 7 p.m. where patrons of all ages can participate in art-making inspired by the exhibits.
Finally, patrons can visit the current exhibition, Form, Not Function: Quilt Art at the Carnegie, an annual exhibition of quilt art returning for its 20th anniversary. This exhibition is on display through July 22, and patrons can visit the galleries any time during our regular hours 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. To register for and learn more about events, patrons can go to the events page of the website at carnegiecenter.org
The Carnegie Center for Art and History is a branch of the Floyd County Library,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.