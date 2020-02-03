NEW ALBANY — The Carnegie Center for Art and History is has announced Permanent and Natural will be on view Feb. 22 through April 18, 2020. Permanent and Natural is a group show featuring hair as a form of personal expression, as cultural signifier, and as artistic medium. The exhibition explores the diverse contexts in which artists have incorporated the natural, malleable material that is deeply connected to individual and community identity.
A special curator’s talk with exhibition artists at 5:30 p.m. for Carnegie Center members on Friday, Feb. 21. A public reception will immediately follow from 6 to 8 p.m.
Featured artists in Permanent and Natural include:
• Alison Braun: Seattle, WA-based photographer who captured many of the top punk rock bands while living in Los Angeles in the 1980s. https://www.alisonbraun.com/
• Sonya Clark: Amherst, MA-based multimedia artist who integrates hair and textile design to create work dealing with themes of race and identity. http://sonyaclark.com/
• CreativeSoul Photography: Atlanta-based duo Kahran and Regis Bethencourt’s photography focuses primarily on children featuring elaborate costuming and hairstyles to celebrate the beauty and versatility of black hair. http://creativesoulphoto.com/
• Y. Malik Jalal: Atlanta-based mixed media artist exhibiting painting and collage work. https://www.ymalikjalal.com/
• James Russell May: Louisville-based artist whose work is heavily influenced by ancient Greek and Christian mythologies. https://www.jamesrussellmay.com/
• Gabrielle Mayer: Southern Indiana-based artist who creates Victorian hair wreaths and hair art installations. http://www.gabriellemayer.com/
• Fahamu Pecou: Atlanta-based artist whose Barber throne installation Of Crowns and Kings centers the ritual, majesty, and sanctity of Black men and their hair. https://www.fahamupecouart.com/
• Steve Spencer: Little Rock-based painter who creates work that crosses folk art with pop culture.http://spinadelic.com/
• Alexis (Eke) Torimiro: Toronto, Ontario-based illustrator influenced by traditional Japanese and Renaissance portraiture to create contemporary representations of black women. https://www.alexiseke.com/
• Stacey Vest: Cincinnati-based wig-maker who mixes historical and contemporary styles in her creations, which are very popular in drag culture. https://stacey-vest.squarespace.com/
