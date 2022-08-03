NEW ALBANY — The newest exhibit at the Carnegie Center for Art and History in New Albany gives viewers some food for thought.
The Ate x 10 gallery opens Aug. 4 and runs until Oct. 15.
"There's 'ten' artists, including the community as (one) artist," said Exhibition Development and Education Leader Julie Leidner. "There's actually dozens of people who submitted for the community wall and the nine other featured artists are spread throughout the three gallery rooms."
The exhibit coincides closely with the opening of the Community Corner food pantry at the New Albany branch of the Floyd County Library, the parent group of the Carnegie.
Floyd County Library Marketing Director Luis Munoz told the News and Tribune last week that need has been on the rise in the area, especially over the past two to three months.
“We serve over 200 each month,” Munoz said of Community Corner, the library's food pantry. “Those numbers continue to rise due to inflation and also a reduction in SNAP benefits initially instated during the COVID period.”
This past summer the library worked with the New Albany Floyd County Public Schools to provide free lunches for students, and, in June more than 600 received meals. The library was servicing 25 to 50 people daily.
“It’s such a joy to be able to provide that service during lunch," Munoz said. “It was wonderful, they got a free meal and they have a fun craft or activity that changed daily.”
Artist and food justice activist Taylor Sanders' work in a gallery is a nod to this effort by the library and features a chandelier made of brown lunch bags.
2022 Carnegie artist in residence Kacey Slone has several pieces in the show, including a video piece featuring her with a birthday cake and a sculpture of corn made of ceramic. This piece includes the green carpeting from her childhood home in Indiana.
"All of the artists in the show are local or regional," Leidner said. "They are from Louisville or live in Louisville or are from New Albany or live in New Albany."
All but one of the artists is younger than 40.
"Each one of them has an art practice that occasionally features food," she said. "We brought them to contribute to this show as sort of an anniversary to our food pantry."
Community members get to be part of the gallery, too. Dozens of people submitted artwork to be featured that will be hung as part of the exhibit.
There's also information about food insecurity, food deserts and how they affect both urban and rural areas.
Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Jon Cherry will have pictures as part of the exhibition. They feature Black farmers in Kentucky.
Works from West Louisville native Jabani Bennett, Shauntrice Martin, Stashia Smyrichinsky, Brick Kyle, Lori Larusso, and Olivia Lantz will be featured.
The museum's children's section will feature activities related to food.
"Come in and see these beautiful works that are inspired by delicious food," she said. " But then you're faced with a little bit of information about food insecurity."
An opening reception for the gallery, which is at 201 E. Spring Street in New Albany, will be Aug. 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.