NEW ALBANY — While the Carnegie Center for Art & History in New Albany is currently closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, several April programs are being offered virtually.
April 7
Book: "Life in the Pond," written by Eileen Curran, Illustrated by Elizabeth Ellis
Project: Wash/resist sunset painting
Register here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6629923
April 14:
Book: "Some Bugs," written by Angela DiTerlizze, illustrated by Brendon Wenzel
Project: Toilet Paper Tube bugs
Register here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6629924
Virtual Book Discussion: "Willa Cather, O Pioneers!"
April 3 | 1 p.m.
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of suffrage in 2020, the Carnegie Center is highlighting the stories of women, written by American women authors. If you are a Floyd County resident, you can access the e-book for free from the Floyd County Library anytime with an online borrower library card through Overdrive.
You can participate live via Zoom on April 3 at 1 p.m. for up to 10 participants. You will need a computer or mobile device with audio and video capability. Register here to get further information about how to join the live zoom discussion: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6627522
Or participate in the week long discussion, April 6-12, 2020, on Goodreads. Email eyanoviak@carnegiecenter.org for more information or to join.
Take a digital tour through the exhibition Permanent and Natural, which is a group show featuring hair as a form of personal expression, as cultural relic, and as artistic medium. This exhibition explores the diverse contexts in which artists have incorporated the natural, malleable material that is deeply connected to individual and community identity.
Go to carnegiecenter.org for more information.
