NEW ALBANY — “More than a Millionaire, The Dynamic Life of Madam C.M. Walker” will be presented in a lecture series by Susan L. Hall Dotson, Indiana Historical Society with a theatrical performance by Tracey Wynn, at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, at Carnegie Center for Arts and History, 201 East Spring St., New Albany.
Born Sarah Breedlove in 1867 to formerly enslaved parents, Madam C.J. Walker became an entrepreneur, suffragist, philanthropist, arts supporter, and activist. Her hugely successful hair and beauty product industry, based in Indiana, paved the way to financial independence for African American women across the nation. Learn more about her remarkable life and legacy in this talk and theatrical performance held in conjunction with Permanent and Natural, an art exhibition that features hair as personal expression, cultural identity, and artistic medium. Registration is required: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6520794
Dotson is the coordinator of African American History at the Indiana Historical Society. She is a member of the Indiana Landmarks Commission’s African American Landmarks Committee, the Indiana Women’s Suffrage Centennial Celebration Committee, Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Indianapolis NAACP, The Links Incorporated and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated. She was formerly the director of community relations and curator at the Cleveland History Center and senior coordinator of public programs for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. As the president of Hall Creative Productions, she created six historic markers installed along the Mt. Pleasant Historic Trail. She holds an M.A. in History and a B.A. in Communication from Cleveland State University. She is a Brooklyn, N.Y. native who currently resides in Indianapolis with her husband Olon F. Dotson.
Wynn studied speech communications and theatre at Tennessee State University. Wynn has spent most of her adult life working with children and encouraging creative expression. Her love of theatre and history led to her current position as an actor and facilitator at the Indiana Historical Society. There she portrays the iconic Madam C.J. Walker and also brings to life a woman by the name of Alice Kelly, an educator who worked closely with Madam Walker as her personal assistant, travel companion, and was in charge of the daily operations for manufacturing Walker products.
