Saturday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
In celebration of Black History Month, the Carnegie Center for Art and History is participating in the national African American Read-In on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. The public is encouraged to both listen and to participate in this free program by bringing and reading short excerpts by African American authors in an open mic format. Selections should be two to three minutes long and can be by living or deceased authors. Works of fiction and nonfiction are encouraged for this all-ages audience.
Featured readers include Idris Goodwin, a poet, playwright, and author of a new book entitled, “Can I Kick It?” Goodwin is also the Producing Artistic Director of Stage One Family Theater in Louisville.
Deedee Cummings, author of 11 diverse children’s books, will also present her work. Her latest publication is entitled, “In the Nick of Time,” a children’s book about Christmas and the meaning of the holiday. Cummings is the founder of Make a Way Media, It Pays to Read, and the Louisville Book Festival. According to her website, Cummings’ passion is creating picture, poetry, and workbooks that teach coping skills, compassion, and love and encourage mindfulness.
The Black Student Union of Jeffersonville High School will also appear and perform a unique collaborative presentation. Books by Goodwin and Cummings will be available to purchase at the event.
