NEW ALBANY — Do your children miss seeing their friends? Now you can schedule a customized virtual art and storytime experience for your child and up to 10 friends with a Carnegie Center educator.
The storytime experience is weekdays between noon and 5 p.m. through May 15 via Zoom.
Here’s how it works: Gather a minimum of five households (each can have multiple children), and a maximum of 10 households, to commit to your virtual playdate. Best for ages 4-6.
Contact Eileen Yanoviak at eyanoviak@carnegiecenter.org and provide the following information: Group coordinator name and email, parent names and emails, children names and ages and three potential dates which work for your group.
Choose from one of the following activities: Puffy Paint Bunnies; Rainbow Unicorn Scratch Art; Dragon Puppets; Colorful Octopuses; Salt Dough Nature Prints; Painted Planets and Watercolor Sunset Paintings.
Classes are one hour, including 15 minutes of free time for kids to catch up with each other.
VIRTUAL BOOK DISCUSSION
"Silent Spring" by Rachel Carson
Live via Zoom on April 22 at 4 p.m.
In honor of Earth Day, join Eileen Yanoviak for a discussion of Rachel Carson's important environmental history "Silent Spring." Can't read the book in time, that's ok! Register here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6556579
ART CLUB
Sketching the Human Head for middle schoolers
April 23, 11:15 a.m. to noon, live via Zoom
Pull out a piece of paper and a pencil and hang with Julie from the Carnegie Center in this live class, Sketching the Human Head. During this art lesson, Julie will show you her personal method for sketching a person’s head, shoulders, and facial features. Learn more, view the supply list, and register here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6657060
All skill levels are welcome.
PRE-K STORYTIME, ART ADVENTURE
Tuesdays, 10 to 11 a.m., live via Zoom
Each class features one book and one art activity led live by Carnegie Director Ms. Eileen. Projects are best for ages 4-6 with accompanying adult. You will need a mobile device, iPad, or computer with audio and microphone capability. Once you're registered a Zoom link will be sent to your email address.
May 5
Book: "Over in the Meadow" by Ezra Jack Keats
Project: Salt dough nature prints
Register here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6640913
May 12
Book: "Dragons Love Tacos," by Adam Ruben, illustrated by Daniel Salmieri
Project: Dragon Puppets
Register here: https://nafclibrary.libcal.com/event/6662404
Virtual Book Chat: "Pollyanna"
Friday, May 8, 4 to 5 p.m., live via Zoom
In celebration of the 100th anniversary of suffrage in 2020, the Carnegie Center is highlighting the stories of women, written by American women authors. "Pollyanna," written by Eleanor H. Porter, is the charming story of the perpetually optimistic orphan Pollyanna, who spreads cheer to cope with disappointment and trauma. Join Carnegie Director Eileen Yanoviak via Zoom for up to 10 participants.
Visit www.carnegiecenter.org/digital-resources and www.floydlibrary.org/digital for the many free resources available to Floyd County Library cardholders, from checking out free audiobooks to learning a new language
