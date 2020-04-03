CLARK COUNTY — Child abuse and neglect is likely on the rise in the face of this pandemic, as families are put under more financial and emotional stress. Children are no longer in the public eye — they are not at schools or daycare, or in other locations where caring individuals would be able to spot signs of abuse.
One group of volunteers in Clark County is working hard to ensure that abuse and neglect do not go unnoticed.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are community members who volunteer with CASA-The Voice of Clark County’s Children. They work with children in the child welfare system who have already experienced abuse or neglect. They meet with children in person at least monthly, and provide information to judges that helps them make the most well-informed decisions about each child.
These visits provide an opportunity for CASA volunteers to check in on children’s safety and well-being. But right now, meeting in person with the children they advocate for is difficult or impossible. This means it is harder for them to gauge what is going on in children’s lives, and their needs.
These volunteers are working with program staff to find creative ways to continue to meet with children. Volunteers are making use of technology such as Zoom, Skype and other video calling platforms as well as phone calls to check on children and make sure they are safe and all their needs are being met.
“We are depending on our volunteers now more than ever, and are encouraging all community members to join with us either by volunteering or by helping us ensure children are safe during this time of national crisis,” Shay Grahn, CASA program director, said in a news release.
Grahn said if you suspect abuse,call the police. All Hoosiers are mandated reporters and should call the Indiana Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline at 1-800-800-5556 if abuse or neglect is suspected.
To learn more about volunteering with the Clark County CASA Program visit www.casavoiceclark.org or email clarkco@casavoice.org or phone 812-285-0743.
