INDIANAPOLIS — With nearly half the nation already responding for the 2020 census online, the remainder of households will soon find a paper version in the mail if they haven’t received it already.
About 64 million households across the country are expected to receive the paper questionnaire in the mail from the U.S. Census Bureau to help ensure that everyone is counted in the census for the new decade.
People are starting to receive mail-in census forms if they haven’t filled out their data online.
In Indiana alone, 51.3% of Hoosiers have responded to the 2020 census, 44.1% of those responses being online as of April 10.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own, whether online at 2020census.gov, over the phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker,” said Steven Dillingham, director of the Census Bureau. “It’s something everyone can do while practicing social distancing at home to make a difference today, tomorrow and the next 10 years.”
The U.S. Constitution mandates a physical count of the people living in the country to help keep track of the growing population. The data are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how hundreds of billions of dollars in public funds are allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers for public services and infrastructure such as hospitals, emergency response, schools and bridges.
After the Census of 2000, Indiana lost a seat in the House of Representatives, leaving a total of nine seats. This also impacts presidential elections, since the state’s number of electoral votes is equal to the number of representatives plus senators.
According to indiana.census.edu, as the population shifts to southern and midwestern states, Indiana is at risk of losing its ninth seat in the upcoming decades.
With population shifts, the top 10 counties with the largest growth since 2010 are all located in the south and the west. Six of those counties are just located in Texas, while the remaining four counties are Maricopa County, Arizona; King County, Washington; Clark County, Nevada; and Riverside County, California.
Following guidance from the federal, state, and local officials, the U.S. Census Bureau is making staffing adjustments to help protect those during the Covid-19 pandemic.
That means there is going to be an increase wait time when calling in to report a count of a household.
The callback option will be reinstated and make more employees available to respond to requests. This option enables callers to leave a message and receive a call back from a census taker to process their response when all call center agents are busy assisting other calls.
There are 14 different languages available to aid when people call in, or they can go online to respond to the census anytime at 2020census.gov.
As far as making sure everyone gets counted, nonresponse followups will still take place, but be delayed. The new date for followups to begin is extended to May 28. Those census takers will interview households in person that have not responded online, by phone or by mail.
There are currently 2.8 million people who applied to have a temporary census job, which is more than the expected 2.67 million, said Tim Olson, associate director for field operation in a press conference.
“As we continue to monitor this evolving situation, the COVID-19 outbreak, we will adjust census taker and service operations as necessary in order to follow the guidance of federal, state and local authorities,” Olson said.
The new deadline date for door-to-door census takers is now Aug. 14.
“It has never been easier to respond on your own. You can respond online, over the phone or by mail, all without having to meet a census taker,” Olson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.