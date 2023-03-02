Centra Credit Union is opening a new location in Charlestown later this spring at 1111 Market Street as part of Centra’s mission of creating value for the communities it serves.
Members will be able to meet with financial professionals and visit a drive-up Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) with extended hours.
“This new location lets Centra and its team members expand our valuable services to a new community, and I’m excited to be a part of this new chapter for us,” Branch Development Manager Synthia Maier said. “We can’t wait to welcome the community into our new branch.”
Centra will be the only credit union in Charlestown, and its team members will engage with new and existing members to provide personalized services that fit their financial needs.
Visitors to the Charlestown location will be able to conduct any account transactions as well as schedule appointments with experienced team members from areas like mortgage lending, financial services (including investments) and business and commercial services.
The Charlestown branch will be Centra’s 25th location. The branch will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Fridays and 8:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. A drive-up Interactive Teller Machine (ITM) will be available with extended hours.
