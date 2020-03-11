NEW ALBANY – The Community Foundation of Southern Indiana has organized a tree giveaway for area residents, businesses and nonprofits.
Beginning this Friday and next Monday, people from across the community are invited to pick up a free pin oak tree to honor the life of Sam Shine, a Southern Indiana native and philanthropist, who dedicated much of his philanthropy to environmental conservation.
“Mr. Shine and his wife, Betty, have been incredible supporters of our community and have given back in so many ways," Linda Speed, president and CEO of the Community Foundation, said in a news release. "Their generosity has directly improved the lives and health of countless people and organizations here at home, and around the world. When we heard of Mr. Shine’s passing, we wanted to do something to say ‘thanks’ and honor his memory of giving back. When we read that the Shine family requested people plant a tree in lieu of flowers, we knew we had to do this.”
Betty Shine said her husband would have loved the idea.
"He was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman, which sparked his passion for nature conservation, but he also loved this community and giving back," she said in the release. "His favorite trees were oak trees because not only do they beautify our spaces, but they also improve our air and water quality, slow erosion and so much more. These trees will continue his legacy while improving the quality of place here in Southern Indiana for future generations.”
Those interested in picking up a free tree sapling are invited to stop by the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana offices Friday, March 13, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., or on Monday, March 16, from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The Community Foundation is located on the corner of Interstate-265 and Charlestown Road, at 4108 Charlestown Road in New Albany.
There is a limited quantity of tree saplings and they are available on a first come first served basis (limit three per person). The trees will come with all information needed to plant and maintain the trees.
