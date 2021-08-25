The sounds of gospel, rock and country music are slated to entertain from Sept. 16-18 on the City Square at Charlestown CommUNITY Days presented by NB Develop.
Nine musical acts are lined up to perform over the three-day festival featuring sweet smells of BBQ, Mexican food, and funnel cakes. By popular demand, the city will glow with a dazzling firework display on Saturday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. The Mad Taxpayers, who energized the crowd during the summer at the Founders Week Balloon Glow, return to headline Saturday night when the smoke clears.
“I’m most excited about seeing the return of fireworks at the CommUNITY Days event,” Mayor Treva Hodges said. “When supply shortages stopped the annual show in June, we were all disappointed. Survey feedback from the Founders Day events showed us how important fireworks are to our community members and I’m thrilled that we were able to work out a show for September.”
CommUNITY Days is an effort to bring Charlestown together as the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic have affected residents in many ways. The focus of CommUNITY Days is geared toward celebrating our Health Care Heroes who continue to help guide us through these times.
The opening night on Thursday, Sept. 16 is highlighted by a Candlelight Vigil at 6:30 to honor and recognize those lost in our community to COVID-19. Those interested in having a name read can sign-up the day of the event or email media@cityofcharlestown.com. Signs to show “Thank You” to our local health care workers are going to line the venue. Yard signs are $15 each with proceeds benefiting Charlestown Beautification. To recognize someone, fill out the online form or pick up a flyer at City Hall. Those who purchase a sign can take them home after the event.
Each day the Indiana Department of Health plans to be on site offering free vaccinations at its COVID-19 Mobile Vaccination Clinic. Hoosiers age 12 and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine; individuals younger than age 18 are eligible for the Pfizer vaccine only.
Vendors will open on Sept. 16 and 17 at 4 p.m., then at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Music acts bring a variety of tunes to the large stage each day. On Sept. 16, Joel Jackson (5-6:30 p.m.) plus Finace Smith and Company (7-9 p.m.) deliver the sounds. Music on Friday is opened with the Willis Tucker Band (6-7:30 p.m.) and groovy cover band The Skinny (8-11 p.m.) close the night. Saturday is a full-day packed with musical talent. An Acoustic Showcase (10-noon) opens, followed by Paul Boggs (12:30-2 p.m.), 47 Flood (2:30-4 p.m.), Honkywood (4:30-6 p.m.), Brady Evan and the Blue Collar Rebellion (6:30-8 p.m.), and rocking headliner The Mad Taxpayers (8:30-11 p.m.).
Fireworks will fill the sky over Greenway Park at 8 p.m. on Sept. 18. Saturday offers various kid’s activities as well.
“Event planning this year has been challenging, but we have a great team of staff, volunteers, and sponsors who are working together to make sure we can safely offer summer and fall entertainment options,” Hodges said.
Confirmed food vendors for the event include Auntie Ann’s (funnel cakes), Dwayne Frazier (BBQ), H&H Concessions (Mexican food), KB Concessions (lemon shake-ups, shaved ice), MARS Concessions, VFW (pulled pork), and Zaxby’s (chicken).
A larger area in front of the band stage is one of the many ways the City of Charlestown is hosting the event as safely as possible. Additional space between vendors, larger areas for food vendors plus many hand sanitizing stations are among the precautions taken.
“I hope folks come out to enjoy the music, food, and fireworks but more than anything I hope everyone will be COVID aware,” said Hodges. “We’ve taken precautions to make this even as safe as we can, but it takes a group effort to pull it off. I hope everyone who can, will get vaccinated and that everyone will wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible. “
Follow the City of Charlestown on social media or check back to www.CityofCharlestown.com for more information
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.