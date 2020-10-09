With the uncertainty related to COVID-19, the Charlestown Parks Department has decided to shift directions to ensure the annual Halloween fun continues, but in a way that allows for more social distancing and less hand-to-hand distribution of candy.
Charlestown’s first Monster Mash Halloween Bash parade will kick off on Saturday, Oct. 17 at 6 p.m. The parade will travel from the Charlestown High School parking lot, down Park Street and onto Market, where it will turn again onto Main and end on the Charlestown Square.
Families are encouraged to get creative and dress in their Halloween best, and line Market Street to check out the floats and collect candy.
Families are encouraged to social distance and to wear masks while in the proximity of others and while traveling to and from their spots on the parade route.
After the parade, it’s on to Charlestown State Park at 8 p.m. for a drive-in movie double feature. Get snacks and settle in to enjoy Casper’s Halloween Special, followed by Hocus Pocus.
The City of Charlestown will not be hosting a trunk-or-treat event on the square this year. The Health Department has advised against large gatherings and the hand-to-hand transfer of items, and while understanding this annual tradition is important to the community, the city recognizes it must be diligent in efforts to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
No restrictions have been placed on the community by the City of Charlestown regarding traditional trick or treating on Oct. 31, which usually occurs between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The city is advising individuals to exercise precautions and use best judgement when deciding whether to hand out candy or trick-or-treat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.