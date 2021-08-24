NEW ALBANY — Long before Charlie Wilson became a household name in Kentuckiana for his appliance store, he served his country during World War II.
Wilson was 18 when he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He was sent to the South Pacific where he served on the New Hebrides Islands, driving wounded Marines and sailors from the airfield to the hospital.
On Saturday, Wilson was recognized both for his military service and his career accomplishments. Wilson, 95, was honored as the keynote speaker during the Indiana Salute to Veterans banquet at The Grand in New Albany.
But instead of Wilson taking the stage, a few of the many people he trusted and employed as owner of Charlie Wilson's Appliances and TV spoke about his life.
Chris Grantz was one of the speakers, and he highlighted Wilson's unique story.
After returning home from the war to his native Greenville, Kentucky in June 1946, Wilson took the advice of his preacher and went on to graduate with a degree in agriculture from Western Kentucky University.
The first Charlie Wilson's Appliances and TV store was opened in downtown Louisville in 1953, and two years later a location in New Albany was established. The store relocated to other locations in the area over the years. In 2015, Charlie Wilson's Appliances and TV opened off Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville.
Wilson retired several years ago, but his family says he's still very much a part of the store.
Not only has he been a business leader for over half of a century, but Wilson has also been a fervent supporter of nonprofits and charities.
“He's done a lot of things under the radar that people don't know of,” Grantz said. “He's a remarkable man.”
Grantz told about Wilson's dedication to his family and country. He said one of Wilson's most prized moments was being included in a Veterans Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., where he met with Mitch McConnell, then Senate Majority Leader.
Wilson's family arranged for him to receive a limousine ride from his home at Guerin Woods to The Grand. Outside the theater, he was greeted by an ambulance truck similar to the one he manned during World War II.
Wilson's son, David Wilson, said the event meant so much to his father. Indiana Salute to Veterans and the staff of The Grand put on an exceptional celebration, he said.
“They dotted every I and crossed every T,” David Wilson said. “It was just a sensational evening.”
Greg Alexander and Chuck Adams started the Memphis-based nonprofit after volunteering for three weeks in Henryville following the 2012 tornado. Since then, Indiana Salute to Veterans has championed many efforts in Southern Indiana to honor and serve veterans.
On Saturday, over 300 people attended the dinner. Thirty-five distinguished veterans were recognized, and small American flags were distributed to attendees.
U.S. Rep. Trey Hollingsworth was on hand and distributed awards and recognitions to local veterans. A 16-page publication with the names, photos and biographies of the vets who were honored was also provided.
A quartet performed and U.S. National Guard members took part in the ceremonies, helping Charlie Wilson on stage to receive his due.
“Every year I say, I don't know how we can top it, but it was absolutely beautiful,” Alexander said of Saturday's event.
In picking veterans, the organization stipulates the person must have served, was discharged properly from service and went on to “do something with their life” after they got out of the military, Alexander said.
“Our model has always been to honor, respect and remember,” he said.
The event wouldn't be possible without The Grand and donations from generous sponsors, Alexander continued.
For more information on the organization, go to indianastv.com.
