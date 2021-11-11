Cheers
Cheers to our veterans for your sacrifices and bravery. We will always be indebted to you for your service. Also, cheers to our local communities and organizations for hosting so many veterans observances.
Cheers to Barb Anderson and the City of Charlestown for the upcoming unveiling of the Mary Garrett Hay historical marker. Hay was a key figure in the national women’s suffrage movement, and she didn’t get the credit she deserved while she was alive. The ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday on the city’s square.
Jeers
Jeers to our national politicians who are too consumed with arguing over politics as opposed to addressing real problems, such as inflation and the ever-shrinking middle class.
