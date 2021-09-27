Cheers
Cheers to every adult showing up to thanklessly do the work necessary in public education to support our community, against an array of needless stresses and obstacles.
Misty Ronau
New Albany
Cheers goes out to Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, who congratulated Joe Biden on his election. I wonder if they are feeling smug now?
Sylvia Savage
Greenville
Cheers to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel. He recently stopped by the News and Tribune office, upon request, to provide information to the staff about vaccinations and COVID-19. Dr. Yazel has done this for other businesses and groups. We all owe our local health officers and health department employees thanks for their tireless work through this pandemic.
Daniel Suddeath
Editor, News and Tribune
Jeers
Jeers for every adult who has contributed to the need for our NAFCS School Board meeting to come equipped with seven marked police cars in the parking lot, a barricade of tables between the public and the Board, gated sections of the building, and discussion of updating policy to specifically mention not bringing items that could potentially be used as weapons into meetings.
Misty Ronau
New Albany
Jeers to another waste of time and money regarding the 2020 election. A Republican-backed "forensic audit" of the election results in Arizona's Maricopa County proved again what most of us already knew — the election was legit and Joe Biden won.
Instead of wasting our time beating a dead horse, why not do something positive? Today is a great day to do just that. It's National Voter Registration Day. Not registered to vote? Now's the perfect time. And if you are registered, pay attention to your elected officials and hold them accountable.
Daniel Suddeath
Editor, News and Tribune
