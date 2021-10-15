Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low around 50F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.