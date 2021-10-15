CHEERS
Cheers to the News and Tribune for how the online surveys are conducted. Before or after a reader votes the current results of the voting are viewable. The results may not agree with the reader but at least the paper has provided feedback.
David Isaacs, New Albany
Cheers to several local members of government who send out questionnaires from time to time. Most all of them report back to those who request it the results of the survey. The survey is non-binding as for their consequential actions but at least we are aware of whether or not our preferences mattered.
David Isaacs, New Albany
Cheers to all those who donated and helped raised thousands of dollars for the Power of Pink Breast Cancer fundraiser.
News and Tribune
JEERS Jeers to the member of Congress who surveys by emails/online almost weekly but never shares the results with his constituents. This leads one to wonder whether he considers our votes.
David Isaacs, New Albany
Jeers to the City of New Albany and the New Albany City Council for continuing to conduct most public meetings virtually. Almost every other municipality and county in the area has returned to in-person meetings. Most of those entities are also still broadcasting meetings online, giving taxpayers multiple options for viewing.
Not having an in-person meeting limits the ability of the public to engage in the business of the city. It’s also somewhat perplexing considering New Albany just welcomed hundreds of thousands of people to its downtown last week for Harvest Homecoming, and did so without any COVID-19 restrictions in place.
It’s time to put that beautiful new city hall to use. Open the doors and get back to in-person meetings.
Daniel Suddeath, News and Tribune Editor
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.