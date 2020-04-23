Cheers to the Tribune for adding Pickles to the comics! Love it!
Randall Stumler, Floyds Knobs
Periods of rain. Thunder possible. High 59F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: April 23, 2020 @ 8:10 am
Charles L. Poole, formally of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday at Baptist Health Floyd in New Albany. He formally worked at E. M. Cummings and was a member of The Edge Church in Clarksville. He is survived by his niece and caretaker-Laura Wilson; brothers-Jerry Poole (Leslie) and Arthur P…
Mary "Lynn" Ruddell, 82, passed away on April 21, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date at Legacy Funeral Center Jeffersonville. Visit www.legacyindiana.com for updates.
Mary Alice Heath Richey, 99, entered eternal life on Monday, April 20, 2020 at Clark Memorial Hospital. She was retired Accountant, member of Speed Church, Sellersburg Eastern Star and The Gilts. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Richey and a son, Gary Richey. Surviving are he…
Doris Ellen Mote, 81, passed away Tuesday at her home. Doris is survived by her sons, David and Barry. Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes are handling arrangements.
