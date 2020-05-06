Strong, independent female in search of roommate. Enjoys birdwatching and lazy days. Applicant must retrieve all toy mice I lose under the couch and scoop my litter box . . . at least that’s what I imagine one of our cats would write if they were looking for a place to stay.
You’ve probably heard it a million times: fostering saves lives. And that’s because it’s true. Every single animal shelter has a set amount of space — we can’t just push out our walls another foot or ask all of our cats to suck in a little to make room for one more.
With the ongoing pandemic, pet surrenders have already increased across the country, and unfortunately, we expect that to continue. When we’re full and asked to take in more, especially as a no-kill organization, we simply can’t. We can’t that is, unless someone steps up to foster.
Fostering is the one thing that allows us to increase our capacity and help those we normally wouldn’t be able to. Rescues like Animal Protection Association (APA) cover medical expenses and provide fosters with food and basic supplies as well as advice to make the experience as seamless and enjoyable as possible. Whether you’re new to pet care or have your own menagerie, we’re likely to have a cat or two who could benefit from your time and would appreciate a warm, safe place to crash.
But what if I can’t give them up — what if it’s too hard? The term “foster failure” is pretty common for a reason. Maybe the way they chase bugs around the house and snore when they sleep steals your heart. If you decide to adopt, that can be OK, too. When you foster, you’re essentially test-driving, learning what they’re like, understanding their needs and quirks. What you learn can help not only you but also other potential adopters know what to expect. That, coupled with the adorable photos you’re sure to take, work to find your foster the loving home they deserve.
Fostering is also a wonderful way to introduce children to pets and the responsibility that comes with them. We firmly believe any household pet should be not only treated as family but as a family commitment. Depending on their ages and maturity, children can assist in a number of ways, from cleaning water bowls and feeding, to scooping litter boxes and brushing. Playing and interacting with the cats in a positive way, keeping them well socialized is enormously beneficial as well. And what children learn now will prepare them to be great pet owners and animal advocates as they grow up.
Whenever you’re ready to take the next step and give fostering a try, we’ll be here for you. We have momma cats with kittens, kittens by themselves, cats with medical needs, and cats who simply find the shelter environment too overwhelming who would all benefit from the nurturing environment of a good foster home. And if pups are more your speed, we’d encourage you to check with other local organizations like J.B. Ogle — I’m sure they’d be most appreciative as well. When you open your heart, when you open your home, you open a world of possibilities to a pet in need.
