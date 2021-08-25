The trees that make up our Knobs are a precious local natural resource, and we must do everything we can to protect them. With rising heat levels, the threat of fires must be taken more seriously than ever.
As a city who shares this asset with other communities, it is time we come together to develop a strategy to protect our skyline and natural habitat from wild fire.
That is why Mayor Jeff Gahan requested the New Albany Fire Department meet with local fire districts and organizations to discuss forest fire prevention. The Command Staff from the New Albany Fire Department met with fire officials from Lafayette and Georgetown earlier this week.
“Most cities and towns do not possess equipment that is capable of battling a fire emergency within steep slopes and foothills,” Mayor Jeff Gahan said. “But New Albany and Floyd County’s landscape is unique, so we must be ready. This is a good time to discuss the impact forest fires can have on our community, and what we can do to be better prepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.