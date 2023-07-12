Southern Indiana Elements of Art, in partnership with the Charlestown Parks Department, presents the musical Mean Girls Jr. with a cast of students participating in a summer intensive theater camp.
Southern Indiana Elements of Art, owned by Brittanni Biega and Erin Daugherty, was created to bring art opportunities to the youth of Southern Indiana and surrounding areas.
The cast and crew of Mean Girls Jr. is represented by Greater Clark County, New Albany/Floyd County, Silver Creek, Rock Creek, Clarksville schools and more. The 40-plus students in grades 6-12 have attended the free monthlong camp after auditioning for roles.
Mean Girls Jr. tells the story of student Cady Heron who must learn to navigate the treacherous social hierarchy of high school when her family moves to suburban Illinois from Kenya.
Show performances will take place in the Charlestown High School auditorium on July 21 at 7 p.m. and July 22 at 2 and 7 p.m.. Tickets are $12 each with a link provided at www.CharlestownParks.com
“Mean Girls Jr. is a hilarious and ‘totally fetch’ show with some very important lessons about friendship, authenticity, and accountability. Throughout the musical, characters journey from changing parts of themselves in order to belong, to living as the unique and brave shining stars that they are,” says Drew Cohen, President and CEO of Music Theatre International.
Mean Girls Jr. is a version of the hit musical Mean Girls that has been adapted for performance by students. The musical, featuring a book by Tina Fey, was adapted from Fey’s hit 2004 film, which, in turn, was based on the 2002 nonfiction book “Queen Bees and Wannabes” by Rosalind Wiseman. Mean Girls opened on Broadway in 2018 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards.
