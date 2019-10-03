NEW ALBANY — Over the past months, a block in the heart of downtown New Albany has received a significant makeover.
The City of New Albany celebrated the completion of the Market Street renovations Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony. Work began in March, and crews wrapped up the project in September. The street work on Market between State and Pearl streets, includes turn lanes, expanded sidewalks with picnic tables, benches and chairs, decorative lighting, a revamped median with landscaping and a sign spelling out Market Street.
The $1 million project was funded as part of a $5 million grant awarded to the city by the Horseshoe Foundation of Floyd County, according to Mayor Jeff Gahan. The Horseshoe grant is also supporting improvements to the Ohio River Greenway, Loop Island Wetlands and downtown buildings' façades.
Gahan discussed the history of Market Street at the ribbon cutting. In addition to improving the traffic flow and overall streetscape, the project includes a sign showcasing historic photos and maps of downtown New Albany, and the new lighting features columns modeled after ones constructed to celebrate New Albany's centennial.
The mayor described it as an "outstanding project," saying he loves the design and the quality of the build, and he thanked the contributors, including the contractors and the Horseshoe Foundation.
"From the very beginning, Market Street was a very important asset to the community of New Albany," Gahan said. "So when we decide to make improvements or modifications to streetscapes in New Albany, there are a lot of factors to consider, but here are a few that stand out — No. 1, how is it going to function and look, and will it complement and accent the historic feel of our surrounding architecture? Pretty important stuff, right?"
The project has provided a streetscape that is friendly for pedestrians, vehicles and businesses, said Gahan, adding, "I'm thrilled with it."
Jim Rice, HWC Engineering's director of Transportation, was one of the people involved with the Market Street improvements. He said he's observed the growth in downtown New Albany over the years, and he counts this project as part of that renaissance.
"It's spaces like this that really does change the life of the people who live in communities like New Albany. I happen to live in Carmel, which happens to have a reputation for creating an environment that's really a great place to live. I've told the mayor and many of my friends downtown here numerous times, I would gladly live in New Albany at any point in time. The downtown is like the heartbeat and the soul of a community."
The improvements will help draw people to downtown New Albany, Rice said.
"There is an incredible improvement that says to people, come downtown, hang out down here, sit in these wonderful bright blue chairs, sit at the picnic table, come down here at night, come down here during the day," he said.
Mark Morrissey, co-owner of The Root at 110 E. Market St., said he is excited to see improvements in what he considers to be the "focal point" of downtown, and he believes the renovations will help draw business.
"I'm very proud, and I watched as the process went on, and it was very efficiently done," he said. "It was a joy to watch, and to see it come to fruition is amazing. I'm very, very happy with it. I think the whole situation of the downtown reinvigorating is just bringing more and more people downtown, and again, tying in this block of Market Street that now seems to be the focal point, it means a lot to our business and bringing attention to it and letting it be known that we are here."
Terry Middleton, owner of Terry Middleton's Kickboxing/Boxing and Martial Arts School at 117 E. Market St., said the renovations help establish Market Street as the "gateway into town."
"It just makes it more attractive and inviting for customers and for myself, as well as the entire block and all of the surrounding blocks as well," he said.
