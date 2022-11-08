Houchin wins Indiana's 9th Congressional District
Republican Erin Houchin of Salem beat Democrat Matt Fyfe of Bloomington and Libertarian Tonya Millis of Mitchell in the race for the 9th Congressional District.
The 9th District includes part or all of 18 counties and before all results were in, she had 112,297 votes districtwide over Fyfe's 62,477 and Millis' 4,166.
Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer this statement Tuesday night on the election results in Indiana’s Ninth Congressional District:
“Congratulations to Congresswoman-elect Erin Houchin on her victory tonight and new role serving the Ninth Congressional District.
“We are proud to send another Hoosier woman to represent Indiana in Congress. As she was in the statehouse, Erin will be a strong leader for Hoosiers in the Ninth Congressional District.”
Below are the results for Floyd and Clark counties.
Floyd County
Erin Houchin, Republican, 15,739 votes, 58.9%
Matthew Fyfe, Democrat, 10,465 votes, 35.22%
Tonya Millis, Libertarian, 660 votes, 2.46%
Clark County
Erin Houchin, Republican, 21,221 votes, 61.38%
Matthew Fyfe, Democrat, 12,175 votes, 38.96%
Tonya Millis, Libertarian, 1,162 votes, 3.36%
In other Floyd County races
New Albany Township Trustee:
David Brewer(incumbent) Democrat 52.10%, 7,823 votes
D M Bagshaw Republican 7,192 votes, 47.90%
Floyd County Auditor:
Diana Topping, Republican, 16,471 votes, 62.02%
LaMicra Martin, Democrat, 10,087 votes, 37.98%
Floyd County Assessor
Terry Watson, Republican, 15,148 votes, 56.76%
Patricia Badger, 11,541 votes, 43.24%
In other Clark County races
County Auditor
Danny Yost, Republican, 22,067 votes, 64.33%
Christian Barrera, Democrat, 12,237 votes, 35/67%
County Recorder
Steve Gill, Republican, 21.011 votes, 61/51%
Jeff Frey, Democrat, 13.149 votes, 38.49%
County Treasurer
R. Monty Snelling, Republican, 21,696 votes, 63.38%
Catherine E. Tegart, Democrat, 12,536 votes, 36.62%
