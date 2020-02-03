Main library grand opening Feb. 6
The Jeffersonville Township Public Library grand opening of the the newly remodeled main library and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Tom and Mary Frances Koetter Makerspace ,located at 211 East Court Avenue, will be Thursday, Feb. 6. Ceremony from 4 to 4:30 p.m. with the open house from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Light refreshments will be served.
Chief Palmer to meet with public
Clarksville residents will get the opportunity to speak directly with the man responsible for keeping their community safe. Clarksville Police Chief Mark Palmer will be the special guest at the Clarksville Parks Department’s new monthly “Coffee Conversations” event, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, at the Clarksville Community Center, 3211 Sam Gwin Dr., Clarksville.
The program started in January as a way for local residents to get face-to-face with Town of Clarksville officials in a relaxed atmosphere. Events are held the first Tuesday of each month at the Clarksville Community Center. Participants are greeted with free coffee and a chance to spend an hour discussing various issues facing the community. The event has no agenda, speeches, or set talking points, and conversations can range from current events to upcoming projects in the Town. Residents are also welcome to ask any questions they may have of the guest speaker.
Upcoming “Coffee Conversations” guests
Tuesday, March 3 – Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher
Tuesday, April 7 – Clarksville Parks Superintendent Brian Kaluzny.
Fire Museum hosting date night
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 723 Spring Street, Jeffersonville. On Friday, Feb. 14, couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere. The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $6 per person for non-members and $3 per person for members.
