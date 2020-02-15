Friends book sale today
Friends of the Floyd County Library will hold their annual President’s Day sale, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. All books in the Biography section will be discounted 50 percent.
In the Collectors Corner, there are many Indiana gems and old books such as the 1853 “MRS. BEN DARBY” by Angelina Maria Collins, a New Albany native who wrote the first Indiana cookbook.
In the Children’s Corner, both Black History and President’s Day are the themes. In the library there will be a great selection of easy readers, series books, and young adult titles.
St. John Paul II
St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2515 St. Joe Road West, Sellersburg, will sponsor Lenten fish frys at the St. Joe Hill Campus, Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3.
The menu will be fried fish, baked fish and shrimp dinners, $9 each. Cheese pizza will be sold at $1.50 per slice.
St. Anthony Men’s Club
St. Anthony Men’s Club Annual Fish Fry, five Fridays during Lent, Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Parish Gym, located behind the Church at 316 North Sherwood in Clarksville.
Fish (baked or fried), Oysters and Shrimp dinners will be available and will include your choice of two side dishes. Drinks and homemade desserts will also be available.
The fish is a high quality whitefish, hand breaded and gently fried to perfection. The baked fish has also become a big hit. Side dishes include french fries, hand-cut and breaded onion strings, green beans, homemade coleslaw, hushpuppies and macaroni and cheese. Cheese pizza is offered on the al la carte menu for kids.
