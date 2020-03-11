Local students serve as pages
State Sen. Ron Grooms (R-Jeffersonville) welcomed the following students to the Statehouse who served as Senate pages in February.
• Petra Allwine, from New Albany, is a home-schooled student
• Layne Burke, from New Albany, attends New Albany High School
• Madeline Galligan, from Jeffersonville, attends Sacred Heart Catholic School
• Olivia Galligan, from Jeffersonville, attends the Presentation Academy
• Delaney Kramer, from Georgetown, attends Lanesville Jr./Sr. High School
• Jacob Kramer, from Georgetown, attends Lanesville Jr./Sr. High School
• Mason Lee, from Greenwood, attends Center Grove Middle School Central
• Rachel Wilcox, from Jeffersonville, attends Sacred Heart Catholic School
Pages spend a day at the Statehouse touring the historic building, observing debates from the Senate floor and interacting with their state senator.
To learn more about the Senate Page Program, visit www.IndianaSenateRepublicans.com/page-program.
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Association to meet
The Pleasant Ridge Cemetery Association will have its annual meeting at the Borden Museum on Sunday, March 22 at 2 p.m. The public is invited.
