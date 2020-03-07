Clark’s Grant Historical Society to meet
The Clark’s Grant Historical Society will meet at 7 p.m., Monday, March 16, at the Charlestown Public Library, 51 Clark Road, Charlestown.
The program: “Captivity Narratives and Collective Memory,” will be presented by Charlestown Mayor Treva Hodges.
Hodges will discuss the role that stories play in shaping memories of local Indigenous histories.
Hodges holds a Ph.D. in Humanities from the University of Louisville where she also obtained graduate certificates in Public History and Women and Gender Studies.
The historic 1809 Thomas Downs House, 1045 Main St., Charlestown, will be open to the public before the meeting from 5:30 to 6:45.
The program is free and open to the public.
More information: Donna Hart 812-256-5777 or Sue Koetter 812-294-4080.
Chili dinner to benefit MDA
Jonesin’ 4 A Cure, a Muscular Dystrophy Association MDA fundraiser chili dinner will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., March 14, at South Harrison Community Center, 5101 Main St., Elizabeth.
Chili and soup, raffles, silent auction and bake sale. Carryouts will be available and all proceeds will be donated to MDA Muscle Walk.
Donations of non perishable food and household items requested to benefit the South Harrison Community Development Food Pantry.
