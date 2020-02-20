CISMA to meet again March 2
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District’s CISMA (Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area) has adopted a name – Clark County Harmful Invasive Removal Project – and is seeking new members to join the group. The SWCD will be hosting the CISMA’s next meeting on Monday, March 2, from 6-7 p.m. Meetings are held on the first Monday of each month in the USDA Service Center building conference room, located at the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
A contest is currently underway to create a logo for CCHIRP, and a “Weed Wrangle” event is being planned for this spring. For more information on these activities and CCHIRP in general, please contact the Clark County SWCD office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
WWII Round Table to meet
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing will begin at 9 a.m. Phil Bartel will talk about “The Battle of the Bulge.” All are invited to attend.
For more information call 812-246-4983.
JHS Alumni lunch Feb. 27
The Jeffersonville High School Alumni Lunch Bunch will meet at 11:30 a.m., Feb. 27, at the Radisson, 505 Marriott Drive, Clarksville. Many classes are represented, from 1950 to 1973. All are welcome. For more information call Peggy Mode Metzger, 502-931-0190.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.