Spring Break activities at library
This spring break the Charlestown-Clark County Public Library is offering several fun and educational family programs for the public.
Families are welcome to attend the "Reptiles from O'Bannon State Park" program. Naturalists from O'Bannon State Park will bring several snakes and lizards to share about how they are important to the ecosystem. This program will be on Tuesday, March 24 from 10-11 a.m. at the Charlestown branch and will be repeated on Wednesday, March 25 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sellersburg branch.
Families can also make their own kite at the spring break kite program for preschoolers - 5th graders accompanied by an adult. This program will be on Monday, March 23 from 1-1:45 p.m. at the New Washington branch, Tuesday, March 24 from 1-1:45 p.m. at the Henryville branch, Wednesday, March 25 from 1-1:45 p.m. at the Charlestown branch, Thursday, March 26 from 1-1:45 p.m. at the Borden branch and Friday, March 27 from 1-1:45 p.m. at the Sellersburg branch. Space is limited for these programs, so call 812-256-3337 to register or register online at our website - www.clarkco.lib.in.us by clicking on the calendar button.
Carnegie Center to come alive March 28
The Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 East Spring St., New Albany, is sponsoring an action-packed art-making, live performances, special appearances, the Floyd County Library InstaLibrary, sports trivia, games, and much more on Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The whole museum will come alive for this wonderful all ages experience inspired by the exhibition Boundary Breakers: Letty Walter and New Albany’s BPW Hoosiers Softball Team.
This is a family event with all invited to attend.
