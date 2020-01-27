Science book sale at Falls
A science book sale of works owned by the late Louisville-based geologists Dr. James E. and Barbara M. Conkin will be held at the Falls of the Ohio State Park Interpretive Center rotunda, Feb. 1-2.
The Conkins worked in Louisville for more than 60 years. During that time, they accumulated more than 1,000 books and journals covering many aspects of geology, fossils, biology, natural history and the history of science, as well as biographies, books on philosophy and religion, and more. Some geological publications are in French, German, Russian, Mandarin, and other languages.
The Conkin family is working with the park and its Foundation to host the book sale, proceeds from which will benefit the park and Foundation.
On Feb. 1, a portion of the collection will be sold via silent auction. Other works will be offered at $1 each for hardbacks and 50 cents each for paperbacks. Books will be displayed beginning at 9 a.m. with a silent auction running every 15 minutes beginning at 9:30 a.m. for alternating rows of tables. The sale will continue until the library is sold, or 4 p.m. Books not sold will be available for 50 cents to $1 on Sunday. Attendees should bring their own book bags and boxes.
While the book sale entry is free, regular admission applies for the exhibit gallery and movies ($9 for ages 12 and older, $7 for ages 5 to 11, and younger than age 5, free). A $2 pay-to-park fee also applies.
Falls of the Ohio State Park (stateparks.IN.gov/2984.htm) is at 201 W. Riverside Dr. Clarksville, 47129.
Date night at museum
Enjoy a special date with your Valentine’s sweetheart at the Vintage Fire Museum, 723 Spring St., Jeffersonville. On Friday, Feb. 14, couples will be served champagne for toasting each other, will be able to pose for a photo taken on a vintage fire truck, will receive a package of Schimpff’s heart-shaped red hots, and can explore the Museum in a softly-lit, “romantic” atmosphere. The hours for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. The cost is $6 per person for non-members and $3 per person for members.
Learn about Medicare
A Medicare information session will be held at the Selelrsburg and Charlestown library. Whether you’re just getting started with Medicare or simply looking to learn more, Joseph Shope with UnitedHealthcare will show you tools and resources to help you find the right coverage for you. Registration is required for these programs. Register from the library website at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Sellersburg Library: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2 to 3 p.m.
Charlestown Library: Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m. to noon.
WWII Round Table to meet
The World War II Round Table will meet at 9:30 a.m., Friday, Jan 31, at the Clarksville Library, 1312 Eastern Blvd., Clarksville. Socializing starts at 9 a.m.
All are welcome. For more information call 812-246-4983.
