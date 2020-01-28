Tobacco prevention info available at Green Tree Mall
In response to health concerns, Clark Memorial Health and the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition will host a booth at GreenTree Mall on Friday, Jan. 31 from 6 – 8 p.m.
Representatives from Clark Memorial and the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition will be on hand to offer education about the use of e-cigarettes, JUUL and vaping including help with creating a plan to quit.
National and local news stories about deaths that may be associated with the use of e-cigarettes have surfaced this past year. The use of e-cigarettes often contain harmful ingredients including nicotine. Not only do they contain nicotine, but another ingredient known as Acrolein causes irreversible lung damage. Locally, both Clark Memorial and the Clark County Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Coalition are working to reduce the use of e-cigarettes and other harmful delivery devices.
For more information about the event at the GreenTree Mall, please call 812-283-2101 or if you are ready to quit call 1-800-QUIT-NOW.
Square dance club open house
HH Square Dance Club will sponsor a free open house and chili supper, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
For more information contact Jett Rose 812-590-4604 or jettellen@yahoo.com
SWCD annual meeting Thursday
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) will host its annual meeting, 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, in the Community Building on the Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds. The meeting will highlight activities of the SWCD and will include the presentation of several awards. An election will be held to elect one member of the Board of Supervisors for the Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District of the State of Indiana. In addition, Kaila Knies, CISMA Regional Specialist, will give a short presentation on invasive species in Clark County, and a new group forming to aid in controlling them.
A catered meal will be provided by Rolling Pin Catering in Charlestown. Tickets are $12 and may be purchased from members of the SWCD Board of Supervisors, at the SWCD office located at 9608 Highway 62 in Charlestown, or at the door the evening of the event. RSVPs are appreciated. For more information, please call the SWCD office at 812-256-2330, ext. 3.
Hosparus hosting yard sale
Hosparus Health of Southern Indiana is seeking items for its spring yard sale. Donations of clothing, furniture and household goods are being accepted Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the nonprofit hospice and palliative care organization’s New Albany office, 502 Hausfeldt Lane. Hosparus Health cannot accept mattresses, televisions, computers, phones or other electronics.
Hundreds of gently used treasures will be up for grabs at bargain prices during the indoor yard sale that will be held on Saturday, March 28, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hausfeldt Lane location. Proceeds from this community event will go to Hosparus Health’s patient pet program and provide materials to make care pillows for patients and families in Clark, Crawford, Daviess, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Martin, Orange, Perry, Pike, Scott, Spencer and Washington counties.
For more information, contact Vonya Gresham, volunteer manager, at vgresham@hosparus.org or 812-542-2809.
