Learn about Medicare benefits today
A Medicare information session will be held at the Sellersburg and Charlestown libraries. Whether you’re just getting started with Medicare or simply looking to learn more, Joseph Shope with UnitedHealthcare will show you tools and resources to help you find the right coverage for you. Registration is required for these programs. Register from the library website at www.clarkco.lib.in.us or by calling 812-256-3337.
Sellersburg Library: Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2 to 3 p.m.
Charlestown Library: Tuesday, March 17, 11 a.m. to noon
SWCD spring tree sale underway
The Clark County Soil and Water Conservation District’s (SWCD) annual spring tree sale is now in progress. Trees offered in this sale are supplied by Woody Warehouse in Lizton. These trees are 3-gallon, Grade 1 (nursery stock) container trees. Trees can be easily removed from their containers and directly planted.
Some of the species offered are: Red Maple, Red Chokeberry, Speckled Alder, Norway Spruce, Persimmon, Yellow Buckeye, Sugar Maple, Tulip Poplar, Yellow Birch, Black Walnut, and Sycamore. Trees are $28 each plus tax.
Deadline for orders is 4 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Trees will be available for pick-up on April 14, 15, and 16, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., at the SWCD office. For tree order forms or more information, contact the Clark County SWCD office at 256-2330, ext. 3, or visit us at www.clarkswcd.org, and on Facebook (Clark County Soil & Water Conservation District).
St. John Paul II
St. John Paul II Catholic Church, 2515 St. Joe Road West, Sellersburg, will sponsor Lenten fish frys at the St. Joe Hill Campus, Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20, 27 and April 3.
The menu will be fried fish, baked fish and shrimp dinners, $9 each. Cheese pizza will be sold at $1.50 per slice.
