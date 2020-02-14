K of C chicken dinner tonight
Knights of Columbus, 225 E. Market St., Jeffersonville, will sponsor an all you can eat chicken dinner, 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 14 at the K of C Hall.
The menu will include chicken, green beans, macaroni and cheese, potatoes and gravy, slaw, drink and dessert. Cost, $10 per person.
A large portion of the proceeds will be given to charity.
HH Square Dance hosting open house
HH Square Dance Club will sponsor a free open house and chili supper, beginning at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, at First Presbyterian Church, 222 Walnut St., Jeffersonville.
For more information contact Jett Rose 812-590-4604 or jettellen@yahoo.com
SI Traumatic Brain Injury Foundation to meet
The Southern Indiana Traumatic Brain Injury Foundation will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, in the Education Conference Room at Southern Indiana Rehab Hospital, 3104 Blackiston Blvd., New Albany.
Refreshments will be provided. Reservations not required.
Jam with Jamey at Carnegie Center
Join legendary jazz musician Jamey Aebersold for a Jam Session at the Carnegie Center for Art and History, 201 E. Spring St., New Albany. The session will be from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15. Musicians of all levels are invited to participate in the informal and improvised session. Listeners are also welcome.The
Local treasure Jamey Aebersold is an internationally recognized musician best known for his “Play-A-Longs,” a method of teaching jazz for beginners and professionals alike, which have sold more than 5 million copies worldwide. More than 50 years after its original publication, Aebersold continues to advocate for music and arts education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.