Seed swap Feb. 15 at 4-H
Clark County Seed swap program will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb, 15, at the Community Building, Clark County 4-H Fairgrounds, 9608 Ind. 62, Charlestown.
Backyard gardeners and small size vegetables and flower growers are always looking for opportunities to come together to share knowledge and experiences. The Clark County seed club event is not only looking to exchange some of the rare and promising seeds in their possession but also learn new techniques for growing vegetables and flowers.
This seed swap event, which is the first of its kind in the county will accord gardening enthusiasts the opportunity to do just that.
Alicia Winkler and Jamie Walker, two gardening enthusiasts in Clark County, will be leading a seed swap event. They are teaming up with Simon Kafari, Clark County Extension ANR Extension Educator, on this program. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange seeds, get to know each other as well as discuss ideas on creating a long-term seed swap program in the county.
Kafari will give a brief overview of what Clark County Extension has to offer the community and gardeners, including gardening classes offered by Extension. He will also offer tips on what participants should look out for in selecting seeds for their gardens.
Library launching digitization project
Jeffersonville Township Public Library, 211 E. Court Ave., has announced the start of a new digitization project, running from now until April 30, 2020. At the end of the project, researchers and genealogists around the world will have free online access to audio recordings of interviews with people who lived through the most terrifying chapter of Jeffersonville’s history, the Great Flood of 1937.
For more information, please email dstepro@jefflibrary.org or call the Indiana Ro
