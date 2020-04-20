With Clark County Extension cancelling face-to-face meetings for its annual gardening class series duped “The After Dinner Garden Conversation” due to the COVID-19 situation, these classes will be taken to a virtual setting.
The classes will be offered using zoom (a free virtual classroom download to your computer or smart phone). You would be able to participate in the classes from the comfort of your home using a computer or phone. Current participants and new registrations are welcome. As a way to help people get through the stay-at-home stress, the classes going forward are free. You can register for all classes or register for topics you are interested in.
The topics and dates for the rest of the classes are:
April 30: Controlling garden pest without pesticides, a healthy way to grow your home vegetables
May 14: Applying organic gardening concepts in the home garden — an environmentally friendly and healthy eating approach to gardening
June 11: Getting a bumper harvest of tomatoes in your garden not rocket science
July 2: From seedlings to fruit harvesting — the basics of Vegetables Agronomy for the Home Gardener
Aug. 20: Space management in the home garden — the place of vertical gardens and growing towers
Sept. 17: Affordable Hydroponics for the home gardener
Please note that anytime the situation changes and we can meet face-to-face, these classes will go back to classroom setting.
Please call the Clark County Extension Office at 812-256-4591 to register or send an email to skafari@purdue.edu
